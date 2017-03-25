Shailene Woodley Sentenced For DAPL Arrest

Last October, authorities arrested actor Shailene Woodley at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest. Since her arrest, which streamed on Facebook Live via her mother, the Big Little Lies star has remained vocal about the pipeline, encouraging people everywhere — not just in North Dakota — to come together and bring attention to what's happening at Standing Rock, ND. However, it looks like Woodley may have to limit future activism, because she just struck a plea deal for her arrest that will have her on probation for an entire year.
People reports that Woodley will "plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in return for one year of unsupervised probation."
After her arrest, Woodley's mug shot became a viral sensation. But she wasn't 100% into it: During an appearance with Stephen Colbert, she noted that it was a missed opportunity for something a little more spectacular.
"I wish I'd known that this was going to be as public as it was," she said on The Late Show. "I would have made, like, a face. I'm just looking at the person, like, 'Are you kidding me right now?'"
That doesn't minimise the importance of her protest, however — especially after President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing DAPL construction to continue. Woodley encouraged viewers to go to HowToDivest.org to learn how they can divest from banks that are supporting the DAPL.
During her October arrest, police charged Woodley with "misdemeanor criminal [trespassing] and one count of misdemeanor engaging in a riot." Law enforcement arrested a total of 27 protestors that day, though there were more than 100 people at Standing Rock during the incident. It seems police have dropped the trespassing and riot charges after reviewing Woodley's case.
Woodley's representatives have not commented on the sentencing or made any comments about how the star's probation will affect her future projects.
