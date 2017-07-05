I'm someone who is easily entertained, which means Bath & Body Works' new Shapeable Soap is just the thing to keep me occupied for hours. But unlike the Beautyblender Bling Ring or Aesop Post-Poo Drops (or what I like to call "Poo-Poo" Drops), the Shapeable Soap is not some weird, gimmicky beauty product we never knew we needed. (No matter how much it sounds like something you'd buy from the As Seen On TV section at the store.) In fact, the flexible soaps were first introduced to the market back in 2009 for a limited time. Now, it is back by popular demand for the summer — and it's bringing three new scents with it.
Advertisement
So what does "shapeable soap" mean, you wonder? It's exactly as it sounds: Similar to a foaming cleanser or mousse, the formula is solid and comes out in ribbons of color. When you mix it with water or press it onto the skin, it melts like cotton candy and smells delicious — and not in that cheesy, middle school fragrance kind of way. Check out or demo below:
The three scents hitting shelves are Poolside Pop (a pink lemonade scent), Cabana Breeze, (a coconut-y fragrance), and Liquid Sunshine (a sweet blend of sandalwood and sea salt). Until you can get your hands on 'em later this month, we suggest hitting up the Semi-Annual Sale while you still can. And if anyone tries to tell you that you don't need 10 bottles of Cucumber Melon hand soap, get that person out of your life STAT.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement