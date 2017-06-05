It's the most wonderful time of the year — and no, we're not talking about the holidays. It's semi-annual sale season, which means we can finally fill up our shopping carts with all the things we don't need, but pretend we do: scented lotions, candles, and fragrances galore.
This year, Bath & Body Works' Semi Annual sale is as good as it gets. First off, the brand is bringing back our standby middle school fragrances, including Cucumber Melon, Country Apple, Plumeria, Sugar & Fig, and Sensual Amber. Even better? They're going for $4 this time around — a deal we really wish we had when we were buying these with our babysitting money.
You can also get more than 50% off recent retired fragrances, $3 wallflowers, $3 hand soaps, and 50% off 3-wick candles. In short, you can transform your cramped apartment into a luxury spa for just a few bucks — and we're all about it.
Ahead, check out some of our favorite picks from the sale, and let us know your favorite scents in the comments below.