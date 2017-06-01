A year ago, something huge happened. Something we never saw coming. Something so big it made our inner child perform backflips. Not ringing any bells? Last May, Bath & Body Works brought back eight best-selling '90s scents that had been discontinued for years. The #FlashbackFragrance campaign was a major hit, so we’re not too surprised to find out that it’s happening again. This time, B&BW is bringing back a real winner: Cucumber Melon.
Forget just having to buy the body lotion and classic shower gel in bulk before it sells out: You can get the signature scent in just about every product iteration the brand offers. That includes a candle, lotion, shower gel, hand lotion, two different kinds of hand soap, and wall plug-ins. It even comes in one of those classic hand sanitizer bottles we used to clip onto our backpacks.
This blessed announcement comes on the coattails of this year’s Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale, starting June 5 and lasting all month long. So not only will you be able to shop Cucumber Melon for a lower price, but you’ll also be able to browse nine other throwback scents including Country Apple, Brown Sugar & Fig, Sun-Ripened Raspberry, Freesia, Plumeria, Pearberry, Juniper Breeze, Dark Kiss, and Sensual Amber.
Click ahead to check out all the newest Cucumber Mellon offerings (and prepare to feel really nostalgic for your Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper).