Bella Thorne is doing a lot right now. She's the star of Freeform series Famous In Love, the villain in the new Netflix flick You Get Me, and a Snapchatter extraordinaire who's down to share pretty much anything (including herself getting a bikini wax) with her followers. While you may know the actress is always down to speak her mind from her candid interviews and don't-give-an-eff tweets (including ones about rumored love interest Scott Disick) what you may not know is that she's using her voice for something else: singing. Yep, Thorne has a brand-new song out, and it's actually pretty damn good.
Advertisement
As reported by NYLON, Thorne teamed up with pop producer Prince Fox (you may know him as the guy who makes awesome remixes of songs like Florence and the Machine's "You Got The Love") for a track that's surprisingly catchy.
"When [Bella and I] finally met, I told her I was working on a song and would love to have her on it," Fox told NYLON. "She was down and said, 'We should make it a duet.'"
As the title promises, the song — which alternates between Thorne and Fox's voice before the two join together for the chorus — is a plea for an ex to, well, pick up the phone. Thorne teased the song on social media prior to its release, writing on Instagram:
"Just call me. Please. #fridayitsout Pre-save my new single. Link in bio"
This is the actress' first song in three years. After releasing songs from her Disney Channel series Shake It Up, Thorne dropped her debut solo EP, Jersey, in 2014. The EP featured tracks like "Call It Whatever" and "Boyfriend Material." She had original plans for a full-length album but it was eventually scrapped. The former Disney star told J-14 the reason was because she felt her singing just wasn't good enough to warrant a full album.
"[At] Disney, we started this whole singing process and I signed this contract with Hollywood Records and I told them I wouldn't put out my album until my voice was good, until I worked on it, because there's no way I'm putting out...auto-tuned bad music," she told the outlet. "My father always told me, if you're going to do something, you better not do it [if you don't do it well]. You have to be the best at what you do."
Advertisement
Time certainly changes a lot of things, because Thorne's new song is a banger. Listen and pre-save the track to Spotify over at NYLON.
Advertisement