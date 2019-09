Bella Thorne is doing a lot right now. She's the star of Freeform series Famous In Love, the villain in the new Netflix flick You Get Me, and a Snapchatter extraordinaire who's down to share pretty much anything (including herself getting a bikini wax) with her followers. While you may know the actress is always down to speak her mind from her candid interviews and don't-give-an-eff tweets (including ones about rumored love interest Scott Disick ) what you may not know is that she's using her voice for something else: singing. Yep, Thorne has a brand-new song out, and it's actually pretty damn good.