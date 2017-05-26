The Famous in Love star was spotted with Scott Disick in Cannes earlier this week. Before that, the pair were seen together in West Hollywood. But it looks like Thorne has had enough of the French city (and possibly enough of Disick, too), if her recent tweets and Snapchat photos are any indication.
On Thursday, Thorne tweeted, "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me." She later responded to several fans' tweets by denying any connection to Disick. "Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit," Thorne tweeted in response to a fan's suggestion that she's "actually with someone else" and not the reality star. And when another fan asked "What were you doing with Scott?" Thorne's response was "Legit nothing trolololo."
Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit https://t.co/L2MHtOVmKn— bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017
It looks like Thorne made good on her tweets. Thorne's Snapchat posts on Friday showed her on a plane, along with the caption "Bye Cannes you were boring."
Naturally, fans are wondering what caused Thorne to change her tune about Cannes. Earlier this week, Thorne shared an Instagram photo of herself in a swimsuit with the caption "Beautiful skies you have #cannes."
One fan tweeted that Thorne should share a screenshot of the Notes app with more details about what really happened in Cannes.
@whateverr_r @snactress @bellathorne Bella your fans are dying!!! we need a notes app screenshot explanation NOW!— kyle (@maroon6fan) May 25, 2017
Of course, plenty of fans are speculating that Disick had something to do with Thorne's sudden departure from France. The reality star was spotted with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Cannes on Wednesday. And it might not be a coincidence that Thorne flew out on Disick's birthday on Friday.
Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian were also in Cannes this week, as was Kendall Jenner. The sisters reportedly headed back to the United States on Friday.
