Paris Jackson Is The Latest PYT To Model For Calvin Klein

It's official: Paris Jackson is maybe, probably the new face of Calvin Klein. In May, there were whispers that the 19-year-old landed a seven-figure fashion deal with the label, though it's yet to be confirmed. At the time, though, Jackson was clearly capturing the eye of not just the label (and its chief creative officer, Raf Simons), but the industry as a whole. In March, Jackson earned a nod of approval from longtime editor Carine Roitfeld, who placed her on the cover of her namesake magazine, CR Fashion Book; she had attended Paris Men's Fashion Week with Roitfeld earlier in the year. A month later, she walked the Met Gala red carpet with Simons, sparking rumors that a collaboration of some type was imminent. Well, that match-up has arrived. On Thursday, The xx’s debuted their latest music video for “I Dare You,” in which the King of Pop's daughter (as well as some other familiar faces) are featured, wearing Calvin Klein. Simons really does know how to keep it in the family.