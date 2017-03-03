Paris Jackson Has Been Crowned A Fashion Girl

A front-row seat at Givenchy's Paris Fashion Week presentation. A glitzy Balmain outfit at the Grammys. The cover of CR Fashion Book. It looks like the stars have aligned for Paris Jackson, as the fashion world is welcoming her with open arms.
The true sign of approval? The blonde bombshell was just signed to IMG Models.
Fashionista reports that IMG's president, Ivan Bart, announced the news on Instagram. Bart posted a photo from Jackson's CR Fashion Book spread that shows the newly minted model channeling major '80s Dynasty-meets-Kylie Minogue vibes. "One singular sensation!! Welcome Ms Jackson!" he captioned the shot, a bold photo taken by superstar photographer Mario Sorrenti.
Signing with IMG puts Jackson in very good company. She'll join the ranks of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kaia and Presley Gerber, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Sistine Stallone. And that's just the agency's celebrity spawn division — just kidding (but not really). In addition to repping some of the industry's most famous kids, IMG has plenty of the fashion world's most recognizable faces on its roster, too: Kate Moss, Ashley Graham, Martha Hunt, and Liya Kebede are all proud members of the IMG crew.
While she's avoided the spotlight for most of her life, it looks like Jackson is ready to come into her own. Not only will the IMG contract and fashion-world cred land her plenty of ad campaigns (and maybe even runway work), she's set to make an appearance on an episode of Fox's Star. No matter what she does, Jackson says her famous dad would be proud of her. She told Rolling Stone that Michael told her, "If you wanna be bigger than me, you can. If you don't want to be at all, you can. But I just want you to be happy."
