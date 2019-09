Paris Jackson Has Been Crowned A Fashion Girl

While she's avoided the spotlight for most of her life, it looks like Jackson is ready to come into her own. Not only will the IMG contract and fashion-world cred land her plenty of ad campaigns (and maybe even runway work), she's set to make an appearance on an episode of Fox's Star. No matter what she does, Jackson says her famous dad would be proud of her. She told Rolling Stone that Michael told her, "If you wanna be bigger than me, you can. If you don't want to be at all, you can. But I just want you to be happy."