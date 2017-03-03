Paris Jackson Has Been Crowned A Fashion Girl

Signing with IMG puts Jackson in very good company. She'll join the ranks of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kaia and Presley Gerber, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Sistine Stallone. And that's just the agency's celebrity spawn division — just kidding (but not really). In addition to repping some of the industry's most famous kids, IMG has plenty of the fashion world's most recognizable faces on its roster, too: Kate Moss, Ashley Graham, Martha Hunt, and Liya Kebede are all proud members of the IMG crew.