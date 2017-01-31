Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Will Appear In This TV Show

Paris Jackson may be best known as Michael Jackson's daughter, but she's becoming a celebrity in her own right. The 18-year-old is soon to appear in Star, a Fox drama about a young singing group, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rolling Stone reported last week that Jackson had won over producer-director Lee Daniels with her personality in a meeting. Her character is hired to promote the girl group on social media, and she makes the members go to extremes for publicity. It's only one episode, but it's a promising start to her acting career — if she chooses to go down that route. Jackson also sings and plays her own songs on guitar, though she told Rolling Stone her passion was modeling. She explained that her father told her, "If you wanna be bigger than me, you can. If you don't want to be at all, you can. But I just want you to be happy." Star also promises guest appearances by other celebrities including Naomi Campbell and Lenny Kravitz. You can catch it at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, though there's no word yet as to which episode Jackson will be in.
