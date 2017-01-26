Paris Jackson is being hounded by paparazzi following the release of her tell-all cover story with Rolling Stone. The 18-year-old was swarmed by paps at LAX on Tuesday while returning home from Paris Fashion Week. ET shared a terrifying video of Jackson dodging a pack of aggressive photographers following her. "I'm sorry, you guys are like blinding me, I'm really sorry," Jackson tells them, amidst all the flashing lights. The fact that she feels the need to apologize, here, is heartbreaking. "Please stop, please stop," she asks, visibly holding back her tears before putting on sunglasses. Meanwhile, the teen's bodyguard does his best to keep the paparazzi away. The explosion of attention is due to Jackson's in-depth interview with Rolling Stone. In the piece, she opens up about the impact of the controversy-surrounded death of her father, Michael Jackson. (She believes he was murdered.) The model also talks about her past drug abuse, depression, and multiple suicide attempts. But Jackson said she is "a completely different person now," working hard at her modelling career and enjoying spending time with her boyfriend, musician Michael Snoddy. She has also made clear that she'd rather let the RS profile speak for itself. On Tuesday, she tweeted, "will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever. if you have questions then read it, it's crystal clear." You hear that, paps? If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
