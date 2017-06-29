Paris Jackson Models For Calvin Klein In Coolest Video Of The Year

It's official: Paris Jackson is maybe, probably the new face of Calvin Klein. In May, there were whispers that the 19-year-old landed a seven-figure fashion deal with the label, though it's yet to be confirmed. At the time, though, Jackson was clearly capturing the eye of not just the label (and its chief creative officer, Raf Simons), but the industry as a whole. In March, Jackson earned a nod of approval from longtime editor Carine Roitfeld, who placed her on the cover of her namesake magazine, CR Fashion Book; she had attended Paris Men's Fashion Week with Roitfeld earlier in the year. A month later, she walked the Met Gala red carpet with Simons, sparking rumours that a collaboration of some type was imminent. Well, that match-up has arrived. On Thursday, The xx’s debuted their latest music video for “I Dare You,” in which the King of Pop's daughter (as well as some other familiar faces) are featured, wearing Calvin Klein. Simons really does know how to keep it in the family.
Jackson stars in the video alongside the current face of Calvin Klein By Appointment, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders (who starred in a CK underwear campaign alongside his Best Picture-winning costars), and models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes (who walked the AW17 catwalk). The plot is not unlike a ‘90s teen movie — the kids play hooky from school in favour of some California sun. After entering what looks like a spooky cave, they're greeted with a private concert from the band. Oh, and then there's the clothes. Because everyone is in Calvin Klein, the group is impeccably dressed, from Jackson in a sports bra and low-rise jeans, to Brown a school uniform-esque outfit, comprised of rugby-style polo shirt and knee-length skirt.
The band told WWD, the video is a “love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts, where we wrote and recorded parts of our album I See You. This is the third video our friend, the wonderful Alasdair McLellan, has directed for us. He collaborated with a hero of ours, Raf Simons, on the creative concept and direction. It was amazing to work with both of them and such a pleasure to meet and work with Millie, Paris, Ashton, Lulu and Ernesto.”
For die-hard Calvin Klein x Raf Simons fans, this music video is a feast for the eyes (basically, it's a CK campaign brought to life). You can watch it in full here.
