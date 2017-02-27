Mulier is right — albeit a fashion advertisement that typically features a scantily clad male model or celebrity, the spot is no less iconic, and the fact that the Moonlight men are all men of color and varying ages, representing a film about a gay man's experience, nonetheless, makes this one of the brand's most meaningful campaigns yet. Click through the slideshow ahead to see the beautiful shots. And if you have yet to see Moonlight, stop what you're doing and get thee to a theater, ASAP.