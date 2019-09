Help. We've fallen and we can't get up. Just kidding. But we did just stumble upon the cast of Moonlight in Calvin Klein's latest underwear campaign. Yeah, you read that right. If the film's Best Picture win last night (and Mahershala Ali's newborn !) wasn't enough, the cast's male actors just got their very own major fashion gig, and we're guessing it won't be their last. Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes appear in the newest Calvin Klein campaign, wearing everything from the brand's iconic underpants to crisp, classic undershirts.