The Cast Of Moonlight Just Got Their Own Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

If Moonlight's Best Picture win last night wasn't enough, the cast's male actors just got their very own major fashion gig, and we're guessing it won't be their last. Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes appear in the newest Calvin Klein campaign, wearing everything from the brand's iconic underpants to crisp, classic undershirts.
Hibbert, Sanders, and Rhodes (along with Naomie Harris) were dressed in Calvin Klein at last night's Oscars. As for why chief creative officer Raf Simons decided to highlight the Moonlight cast not just on the red carpet but in a full campaign too? The rationale is, simply, to celebrate them, of course. "It’s an acknowledgement of remarkable actors who are revealing something important of being a man today in what they do," Simons said in a release.
Creative director Pieter Mulier echoed that sentiment: "Since the beginning, Calvin Klein’s underwear imagery has always made big statements about masculinity; the performances of these actors in Moonlight affected us deeply and made big statements about masculinity in a different way," Mulier said in a release. "Somehow we wanted to bring the two together." Past campaigns for the brand's iconic underwear have included other famous faces such as Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber, Djimon Hounsou, and Asian athlete Hidetoshi Nakata.
Mulier is right — albeit a fashion advertisement that typically features a scantily clad male model or celebrity, the spot is no less iconic, and the fact that the Moonlight men are all black men of varying ages, representing a film about a gay man's experience, nonetheless, makes this one of the brand's most meaningful campaigns yet. Click through the slideshow ahead to see the beautiful shots. And if you have yet to see Moonlight, stop what you're doing and get thee to a cinema, ASAP.