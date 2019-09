Paris Jackson fronted her first magazine cover (for Rolling Stone ) in January 2017. The next month, she was one of the star-studded muses hand-picked by Carine Roitfeld to appear on the cover of CR Fashion Book's 10th issue . Now, just a few days after the 19-year-old walked the Met Gala red carpet as a part of Raf Simons' Calvin Klein squad , it appears her transformation into full-blown style star is all but solidified: Reports suggest that Jackson has already landed a fashion deal with the brand — to the tune of seven figures.