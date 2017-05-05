Paris Jackson fronted her first magazine cover (for Rolling Stone) in January 2017. The next month, she was one of the star-studded muses hand-picked by Carine Roitfeld to appear on the cover of CR Fashion Book's 10th issue. Now, just a few days after the 19-year-old walked the Met Gala red carpet as a part of Raf Simons' Calvin Klein squad, it appears her transformation into full-blown style star is all but solidified: Reports suggest that Jackson has already landed a fashion deal with the brand — to the tune of seven figures.
Page Six broke the news that Jackson's newfound relationship with Calvin Klein was just the beginning of a full-blown partnership: The actress and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, who attended her first Met Gala on Monday wearing a tea-length, cut-out dress from its By Appointment studio, will reportedly be announced as the face of the American label. And if the leaked details of the deal are indeed true, it's a major (and quite profitable) move for the high-profile teen. (We've reached out to Calvin Klein for comment and will update our story when we hear back.)
"This deal is to make Paris the new face and body of Calvin Klein," a source told Page Six. "The deal — which is just about to be signed — is huge, worth seven figures, many millions. Expect to see Paris in huge ad campaigns and on many red carpets in Calvin Klein."
Simons has ushered in a new wave of impossibly cool spokespeople to represent his vision for Calvin Klein, many of whom hadn't posed for a fashion brand before — including Millie Bobby Brown (for By Appointment), and the men of Moonlight (for CK Underwear), among others. Hopefully, we'll see Jackson and Brown's friendship, who are reportedly working on a movie together, play out both on screen and in future Calvin Klein spreads.
To recap, Jackson went to her first Met Gala, announced her first movie, and landed her first fashion campaign — all in one week. We imagine she feels a lot like this right now.
