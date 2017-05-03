Paris Jackson Was Just Cast In Her First Movie

It's safe to say nobody is having a better year than Paris Jackson. The 19-year-old was just cast in her first movie, shortly following her recent cameo on Star and iconic appearance at the Met Gala. Aside from her dog's scuffle with an opossum last week, it's smooth sailing for the it-girl, and appearing in a movie alongside actresses like Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried doesn't hurt either.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson is joining an untitled comedic thriller centered on a businessman named Harold. Harold, played by David Oyelowo, accidentally stumbles into the world of drug lords and the FBI while in Mexico, and presumably hilarity ensues.
Other stars include Joel Edgerton, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley.
Earlier this year, the star signed to IMG Models, joining people like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kaia and Presley Gerber, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Sistine Stallone. Not long after, she was spotted doing something with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and while people assume it was for a movie, nobody knows for sure.
More than any gig or film, though, Jackson says she wants to use her place in the spotlight for good.
"It's a feeling of doing something important, that actually matters, that's going to impact people," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Plenty of times I've thought of not doing anything in the public eye and having my own private life. Then I started seeing how everything in the world is going. And I feel like each year it's getting worse."
She added:
"I know there are a lot of people who would feel feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things. I have a couple of ideas. I have a lot of ideas, but I'm still trying to figure out the right way to do it. I mean, I'm 18. I can't have it all together, but I do have a plan."
We can't wait to see what this movie, and the rest of Jackson's grand plan, has in store.
