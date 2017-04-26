Yes, you read that correctly. Paris Jackson's dog was attacked by an opossum. According to Just Jared, the 18-year-old new model was spotted taking her adorable pup Koa to the vet after it was caught up in a scary fight with a possum. In a now-deleted tweet, the outlet reports that Jackson expressed how protective she is over her baby.
“If my Koa is in danger, mama bear comes out,” she wrote.
In the pictures of the two in a parking lot, Jackson can be seen examining Koa to make sure she's okay before dropping her off at a vet in Los Angeles.
If you wanted to know just how much Jackson cares for her pup, look no further than her Instagram. The social media account is filled with snaps of Koa and her owner out and about or just snuggled up at home.
"Get in, loser. We're going hiking," Jackson captured the snap of little Koa in the passenger seat of the car before presumably going on a nice long walk.
The model also once posted a throwback of Koa as a puppy, clearly reminiscing while she was away from her little girl.
"All I want," she captioned the photo.
In case you were wondering — yes, there's also video.
"She ma lil cupcake," Jackson said of the clip.
Check out that sweet sweater, with the word "mom" knitted into a heart. Too. Precious.
When she's not fawning of Koa (which is rare), Jackson is spending her time growing up and figuring out what she wants to do with her life.
"I know there are a lot of people who would feel feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I have a couple of ideas. I have a lot of ideas, but I'm still trying to figure out the right way to do it. I mean, I'm 18. I can't have it all together, but I do have a plan."
In the meantime, she's getting into the world of modeling, as well as dipping her toe into TV after her debut on Star. And, of course, giving Koa all the love in the world.
