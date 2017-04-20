Wait, Are Paris Jackson & Millie Bobby Brown Shooting A Movie Together?

Now that Paris Jackson has squashed all the rumors about her apparently dating Baywatch star Zac Efron, she can finally get to work on all her current projects. But we had no idea that one of her those projects involved one of our favorite rising stars of the past year: none other than the delightful and talented Millie Bobby Brown.
JustJared.com shared snaps of Jackson and Brown, along with some singers, on the set of a mystery project in California. We don't really know any details about what sort of thing they are working on (we assume a film), but we can't wait for more information to be released. Here is what we do know, though: they were both seen at a house in Los Feliz, and they appear to be getting along splendidly. Brown even shared an image of her in an embrace with Jackson, captioning it "See ya soon sista." Could these two be playing sisters?! Love. It.
In addition to this iconic pairing, the house they were spotted as it is a pretty big deal on its own. It's called the "John Sowden House" and is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places list. It's one of the most famous works by the son of the well-known architect Frank Lloyd Wright, which makes it a landmark in its own right. The beautiful house was also used for filming both Martin Scorsese's The Aviator as well as Tyra Banks' America's Next Top Model — bet you never thought you'd hear those two titles in the same sentence.
In interviews, Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter has expressed interested in entering the world of acting, and she made her debut earlier this year in an episode of Lee Daniels' musical drama, Star. As of now, she is not connected to any other titles, according to imDb. Of course, Brown is known for her role in Netflix's Stranger Things, where she portrayed the mostly silent, but quite deadly, Eleven. She is currently filming the second season of the series, while also entering the model world.
Whatever is going on — we're into it.
