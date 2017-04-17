Paris Jackson Is Not Here For The Zac Efron Dating Rumors

Paris Jackson's father Michael wanted to shield his children from the spotlight for as along as possible. His father, Joe, pushed his children into show business early and with great force. Though their family band, the Jackson 5, brought fame and fortune to Michael he seemed to have a complicated relationship with the spotlight. One need look no further than Neverland Ranch and the ways in which he hid his children's identities to see evidence of that. We don't need to get into all the rest; theose are questions for his biographer.
Now, Paris is getting a small taste of what it's like when tabloid speculation gets out of control. She's spoken publicly bout how Zac Efron broke her heart when he wasn't in High School Musical Live. Efron has since apologized for what he did to Paris as a 10-year-old. Their little exchange was fun and possibly publicly flirtatious but nothing more than that.
But don't tell that to this tabloid, which wrote an entire story about their lengthy night out. Apparently, their date included bonding, compliments about Jackson's self-possession, bowling, pizza, and stretched until 4 a.m.
Sounds wild!
It also apparently never happened. A friend of Jackson's, Derek, sent her a snap of the tabloid's cover. Jackson laughed at the rumor and posted the whole thing to her Instagram story.
Not true, they're not dating, and we probably will know when they are. So goes the rumor mill.
