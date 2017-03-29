If you didn't already think Zac Efron was a good guy, this story may finally convince you.
After Paris Jackson revealed on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week that Efron had broken her heart back when she was 10 years old — not to mention, ruined her first concertgoing experience by not being able to perform at High School Musical: The Concert, Efron is promising to make it up to her.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Efron said, "I did not know this. This is the first time I'm hearing of it." After learning of Jackson’s sob story, the Baywatch actor said he was "bummed out."
So bummed out, in fact, that Efron said he’d "have to make it up" to her. That’s a pretty bold gesture and one that had the interviewer asking, seriously? Really? “Yeah, of course,” Efron said emphatically. “Absolutely in some way.”
Efron didn’t give details on how, exactly, he planned to make amends. Would he step back into those basketball shorts to sing one last song as Troy Bolton? Would Jackson get to take Vanessa Hudgens part on “I Just Wanna Be With You” from High School Musical 3? Or, would he prefer to go with a classic like “Bet On It” from High School Musical 2 so he can recreate those killer dance moves?
All of these questions have yet to be answered, but Efron did say he was “sure we will cross paths at some point. Much love until then."
This isn’t the first time that a lack of Efron has upset fans. He clearly lives on as Link Larkin in so many people’s hearts (sorry, Hairspray Live!). It also wouldn't be the first Efron has made a famous young fan’s dream of meeting him come true. After gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles let the world know about her crush on the Baywatch star — she has a life-size cutout of Efron living in her bedroom, FYI — he decided to surprise her with a kiss. Yep, that love is real.
