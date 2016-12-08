Story from TV Shows

These People Let A Lack Of Zac Efron Ruin Their Hairspray Live! Experience

Erin Donnelly
Spare a thought for poor Garrett Clayton. Though the 25-year-old former Disney star did a respectable job of playing male lead Link Larkin in last night's performance of Hairspray Live!, viewers couldn't overlook one glaring issue: He's not Zac Efron.

Efron, of course, played Tracy Turnblad's love interest in the 2007 film version of Hairspray, and some fans just couldn't accept that he wouldn't return for the small-screen remake. We assume none of these people have seen the original 1988 John Waters film on which the musical is based, because then they'd be spending their time bemoaning the loss of Divine, not harping on about which boy is prettiest. No offense, Efron, but #perspective.

Anyway, Team Zac would not go quietly into the night. It's all very "Imma let you finish, but Zac Efron was the greatest Link Larkin," no?
Then there was this hilariously but mathematically impossible little gem. Sorry, conspiracy theorists, but Clayton is only four years younger than Efron. Preschool is not that exciting.
