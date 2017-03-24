Zac Efron Instagrams Adorable Tribute To Leonardo DiCaprio

Efron's random show of love for the 42-year-old, a strident environmental activist, is endearing. It's also nothing new. The star of the upcoming Baywatch remake has been DiCaprio's biggest fan for nearly a decade now. "He's a cool guy and he is helpful," Efron told MTV of their casual friendship back in 2009. "I ask him questions every once in a while, and he gives advice to the best of his abilities, but he's not like a life coach."