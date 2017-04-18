Calvin Klein Underwear Really Knows How To Cast Its Campaigns

We're still not over Calvin Klein's excellent decision to cast the men of Moonlight in its last underwear campaign, nor will we ever be, probably. (Anyone else find themselves loitering in the general vicinity of the Calvin Klein billboard on Houston Street in New York for longer than usual these days? No? Just us?) It's a hard act to follow — but never doubt the draw of a heritage American label and its ability to recruit some seriously impressive talents to make some magic.
Calvin Klein debuted its latest women's underwear ad spot today, a series of black-and-white films shot by Sofia Coppola celebrating women ages 18 to 70. It's titled "Calvin Klein Or Nothing At All," and stars familiar faces like legendary model Lauren Hutton, Coppola film alums Kirsten Dunst and Nathalie Love, multi-hyphenate and all-around cool person Rashida Jones, and fresh faces Laura Harrier (who will soon grace the silver screen in Spider-Man: Homecoming), Maya Hawke (up-and-coming model and daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Therman), and Chase Sui Wonders (aspiring actress, current Harvard student, and niece of Anna Sui).
The campaign sees these women posing in their favorite Calvin Klein Underwear pieces, which you can shop right now on the website, and discussing early romantic encounters and their ideas of self-presentation in confessional-style interviews. (Jones recalled the first grand gesture she made in the name of love, with its not-so-movie-like ending. Dunst told the story of a surprise kiss inside the Washington Monument. Hutton reminisced about a pick-up line so cheesy, she could never quite forget it.) As for how the videos are shot, Coppola said she was inspired by Calvin Klein's track record of creating portraits of people that felt sincere and celebratory. "I just love Calvin Klein’s whole very American idea of women—and men, too," the director explained. "The old Avedon commercials with Andie MacDowell, the ’90s images of Kate Moss…I feel like those images made a big impression on me in my formative years." This women's underwear shoot contributes to that legacy by presenting "vignettes of what it is to be a modern woman," the brand wrote on Instagram.
"I’ve really appreciated doing the opposite of a lot of lingerie ads we see," Coppola said of the new Calvin Klein Underwear campaign, adding that she picked women she admired and considered smart, cool, and authentic. "I think they relate to me, and to the camera, in a different way — they’re not so much like goddesses; they’re more approachable."
You can find the full campaign on the brand's website (and probably on screens near you in no time), and watch some of the clips in the slideshow, ahead.