Calvin Klein Underwear Really Knows How To Cast Its Campaigns

The campaign sees these women posing in their favorite Calvin Klein Underwear pieces, which you can shop right now on the website, and discussing early romantic encounters and their ideas of self-presentation in confessional-style interviews. (Jones recalled the first grand gesture she made in the name of love, with its not-so-movie-like ending. Dunst told the story of a surprise kiss inside the Washington Monument. Hutton reminisced about a pick-up line so cheesy, she could never quite forget it.) As for how the videos are shot, Coppola said she was inspired by Calvin Klein's track record of creating portraits of people that felt sincere and celebratory. "I just love Calvin Klein’s whole very American idea of women—and men, too," the director explained. "The old Avedon commercials with Andie MacDowell, the ’90s images of Kate Moss…I feel like those images made a big impression on me in my formative years." This women's underwear shoot contributes to that legacy by presenting "vignettes of what it is to be a modern woman," the brand wrote on Instagram