Maya Thurman-Hawke somehow pulls off being the least famous A-list celebrity out there. Though she grew up surrounded by Hollywood’s biggest stars, including her parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, she has consciously stayed out of the spotlight, making very few public appearances. She explained to Vanity Fair that while she loves dressing up in designer pieces like the Zac Posen number she wore to last summer’s CFDA Awards, her work takes priority.
“I would die to wear a Zac Posen dress again any day," she said. "But since last summer, I have gotten really busy with school and auditions, so what I have learned is the importance of having one great pair of jeans.”
Now a student at Julliard, she’s making her foray into Hollywood as the face of a new AllSaints campaign.
Maya stars in a video for the brand's spring 2017 collection, shot in her hometown of Woodstock, NY. In it, she wears a selection of denim and flowy dresses. The brand’s creative director, Wil Beedle, felt the location was perfect for the film, saying that it “came naturally because the mood of the area is so evocative of pastoral escapism and all the possibilities of love, youth, and endless summers.”
“I would die to wear a Zac Posen dress again any day," she said. "But since last summer, I have gotten really busy with school and auditions, so what I have learned is the importance of having one great pair of jeans.”
Now a student at Julliard, she’s making her foray into Hollywood as the face of a new AllSaints campaign.
Maya stars in a video for the brand's spring 2017 collection, shot in her hometown of Woodstock, NY. In it, she wears a selection of denim and flowy dresses. The brand’s creative director, Wil Beedle, felt the location was perfect for the film, saying that it “came naturally because the mood of the area is so evocative of pastoral escapism and all the possibilities of love, youth, and endless summers.”
Maya's father, Ethan Hawke, had a lot to say about her modeling debut to E!, including that she took the job so she didn’t have to ask him for pocket money. He added that he’s most proud of “how beautiful she is inside.”
Advertisement