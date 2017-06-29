It would seem like the most popular time of year to get it on would be the winter months, when all that friction and body heat would be perfect for staying warm. However, new data suggests that's not the case. Apparently, we're having the most sex in July, with August and June coming in at second and third, respectively.
A survey of 2,000 people by online sex toy retailer Lovehoney found that almost a quarter of couples surveyed had the most sex in the month of July. This could have to do with a couple of different reasons (not including that most of these people probably have air conditioning because oppressively hot weather usually doesn't make people randy, but maybe that's just me).
One of the factors respondents indicated is that they felt the sun was an aphrodisiac, and they enjoyed the long summer nights. The other reason couples might be having the most sex in July? All those summer vacations people (who can afford them) are taking.
The survey found that almost two-thirds of couples (62%) have more sex on vacation than when they are at home, and the majority of couples (64%) say they always have sex when they are on vacation. "We're permanently worked up by a combination of sensual triggers on vacation," sex expert Tracey Cox said in a press release, adding, "Heat and humidity make us slow down."
Many people find vacation sex to be way better than the routine sex they're having during their day-to-day lives. The main reason couples say they have more sex on vacation is because they feel more relaxed, and the second reason is because they have more time, respondents indicated. That's because, as Sari Cooper, a certified sex therapist in New York City, told Refinery29 in 2012,“Vacation sex allows for spontaneity, rest, unstructured sex, less responsibility toward others, and new environments."
