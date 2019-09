Though a little dubious, our curiosity was piqued (as were others ), so I clicked “order,” handed over $20, and settled into a looong wait. Ellie Dinh, who founded Girlfriend Collective with her husband Quang, told Refinery29 that the brand received 10,000 orders on the first day of the promotion alone — thus far the leggings have reportedly diverted a whopping 6.5 million water bottles from landfills. That kind of volume was challenging for a young start-up, so customers faced up to a few months of waiting; I was no exception. When my leggings finally arrived, however, it was definitely worth the wait. I went in-depth on my love of the fit — the fabric’s blend of spandex compressed in all the right places, while still being comfortable enough for a cozy night of Netflix-ing from one’s couch.