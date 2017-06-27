I've always been particularly envious of people who are great at gift-giving, which means that I am currently totally jealous of Kendall Jenner.
The model and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star clearly put a lot of care into what she got niece North West for her birthday, and Kendall's big sister Kim Kardashian couldn't be more thrilled.
While I would be freaking out over what to get the four-year-old that has pretty much everything (she is the daughter of two media moguls, after all) Kendall knew that sometimes the best gifts are the ones that teach the birthday girl something. That's why Kendall gifted North the Smithsonian book Maker Lab: 28 Super Cool Projects, a book that provides DIY instructions for plenty of cool, science-y projects. However, she did one better: she also set up different projects by providing all the ingredients North would need.
Kim, clearly proud of her little sister's creativity and kindness, took to Snapchat to share the present with the world.
"She picked out this science book, and then she picked out her four favorite projects inside of the science book, and then packed each one with each of the ingredients," said Kim in her Snapchat. Kendall's favorite projects were Bath Fizzies, Sticky Slime, Sugar Crystal Lollipops, and Monster Marshmallows. A lot of them involve glitter, because, obviously.
Kendall's birthday present to North is so AMAZING! #AuntieKendall pic.twitter.com/2Ae34qsgwt— KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) June 26, 2017
Kendall's gift isn't the only special present that North received on her birthday this year. Saint West's big sister was also gifted a puppy for her birthday, and even crowdsourced from the internet in order to select the pet's name. (She chose Sushi, though Peachy Pop ended up winning out in the Twitter poll.)
While Sushi likely won't be much help making Sticky Slime, at least she'll be good company while North is working through her craft book.
