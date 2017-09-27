Update: Yesterday, reports started spreading that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While the rumors have not yet been confirmed by Kardashian or Thompson, it does bring to light the following story that Refinery29 covered back in June when she posted and deleted a snap of her and Thompson with the words "Dad + Mom." We speculated the validity of the story then, but it takes on a whole new meaning now. Kardashian is reportedly four months pregnant — and she would have found out the news in late June. Hmmm. Check out the mega clue she dropped, below.
This story was originally published on June 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to being the center of attention, but one picture from her big surprise birthday party really has her fans in an uproar on Twitter.
The reality star, who turns 33 tomorrow, celebrated her birthday with a huge crew of influencers, rappers, and family members in California, and documented the event with a photo booth, Polaroids, and social media snaps. If you didn't snap the party did it even happen?! Long answer, nope.
In one now-deleted picture, Kardashian revealed a collage of photos featuring her with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. In the Polaroids, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player is seen kissing Kardashian, who also goes by 'Koko', and either eating cake out of her hand or getting chapstick applied to his lips. On one of them, written in Sharpie, are the words: "DAD + MOM." Between the kissing and the caption, fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could only come to one conclusion: she was announcing her pregnancy.
Is @khloekardashian pregnant?? Her Snapchat has me thinking she is! I hope she is, she deserves all the happiness in the world ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/enx72SJEXv— Fly High Robin ❤ (@xemilyrodgersx) June 26, 2017
Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant her Snapchat got me confused— Queen Emily (@Emily_Marshall1) June 26, 2017
As TMZ reports, and as I so wisely deduced myself within seconds of seeing the pictures, this is not a pregnancy announcement. Rather, it is a reference to a phrase the kids use these days, which is calling a cute lovey-dovey couple "mom and dad" to signify how head-over-heels they are for each other. Often times it's used by an observer (a third wheel) who feels like the kid in the situation, hanging out with their embarrassing parents.
Kardashian has been vocal about her struggles with getting pregnant, and she doesn't strike me as the type or announce such big news on Snapchat. Come on, y'all.
