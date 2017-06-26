Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Were The Cutest Couple At Glastonbury

Onscreen, he plays one of your favorite Game of Thrones characters — but in real life, Kit Harington is just a regular guy going to music festivals with his girlfriend.
Harington fell for Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on Game of Thrones, on the show's set. In an interview with L'Uomo Vogue last year, Harington said that "if you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."
"The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season" was Harington's answer when L'Uomo Vogue asked him about his favorite GoT memory. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love."
And this past May, the couple announced that they were moving in together and were looking for a house to share. "We are very, very happy," Harington told Esquire when they revealed the news.
But for the most part, the two of them keep their relationship private — which is probably why they wanted to blend into the lowkey crowd at the Glastonbury Festival in England this weekend.
The adorable shot of Harington and Leslie together at the festival is only the latest reason we're swooning over Jon Snow, too. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that in July, Harington will be honored at Italy's Giffoni International Film Festival, which the outlet says is "dedicated entirely to kids and teenagers." While he's in Italy, Harington will also lead "a master class on his work" for festival attendees, THR notes.
Maybe if we're lucky, Harington will also reveal Jon Snow's real name. Hey, we can dream!
