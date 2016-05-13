Jon Snow Does Know Something About Romance

Kit Harington, a.k.a. the very undead Jon Snow, spent a year pretending he knew nothing about his character's resurrection on Game of Thrones. But Harington does seem to know just the sort of things to say in interviews that are sure to make his girlfriend happy.
Harington talked about his on-set romance with Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on GoT, with L'Uomo Vogue for the magazine's latest cover story. The actor described his best Game of Thrones memory, saying, “The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”
While there were, of course, plenty of steamy moments between Snow and Ygritte (literally), their relationship wasn't always full of love. This raises another question — if an on-screen love affair can spark real-life romance, what does killing your beloved on screen do to your IRL relationship? Probably nothing a quote like this one can't fix.
