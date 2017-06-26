Be Still My Heart! Kit Harington To Receive Honor At Children's Film Festival In Italy

Get ready to swoon, because this might be the cutest news of the day.
Kit Harington is set to travel to Italy next month to the Giffoni International Film Festival, an event The Hollywood Reporter says is "dedicated entirely to kids and teenagers," where he'll receive the Giffoni Experience Award on July 19.
Though we don't speak Italian, the below reaction seems to sum up how many Twitter users feel about Harington's upcoming stay.
#KitHarington at Giffoni quindi le gioie esistono. Jon ci vediamo a luglio. Happyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/LnargBGtMA— twenty-six (@Imileniamarca) June 15, 2017
While there, the Game of Thrones star will also set aside time to chat with the kids and host a master class where he'll get to teach eager attendees about his work, offer some career advice, and provide some insight into the life of a Hollywood actor. Though, there's no word on whether he'll disclose any details about the upcoming season of GOT or let us in on his character's real name. We do know he isn't likely to talk politics — calling Trump a con artist seems to have been a one-time thing.
The festival, which runs from July 14–22, brings children together from all over the world to talk about film and art. The Hollywood Reporter writes that all of the film jurors are children and teenagers, making the event a spectacular setting for kids to be hands-on in the arts.
According to the festival's official website, the theme of this year's event is "Into The Magic," which makes sense because we cannot think of a more magical experience than getting to hang out with THE Jon Snow.
Bryan Cranston will also receive the Giffoni Experience Award, one day after Harington on July 20.
Though many of the guests are European, THR notes that American stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, and Mark Ruffalo have attended in the past.
