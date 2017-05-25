Kit Harington recently sat down with Logan Hill from Esquire for a lengthy interview, in which they discussed his role on the massive HBO franchise Game of Thrones, his relationship with former co-star Rose Leslie, and the challenges of reinventing his acting career after portraying Jon Snow for so many years.
Though discussions about his brooding character dominated the majority of the interview, Harington, whom Esquire notes "would prefer not to weigh in on American politics," did manage to slip in a biting comment about Donald Trump.
"Mr. Donald Trump — I wouldn't call him President, I'll call him Mister," he said to Esquire. "I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist."
We're headed into summer, but damn, that icy statement makes it feel like winter is coming.
Harington didn't elaborate on why he feels this way, but he did say that perhaps GOT can teach us a valuable lesson.
"Thrones can be used as a metaphor way too much, but if there's one truth, I think, it's that people who really desire power are the people who shouldn't have it," he told Esquire.
Harington is just the latest person associated with Game of Thrones to speak out against Trump. In the same Esquire profile, GOT mastermind and author George RR Martin said he thinks "Joffrey is now the king in America" and that Trump has "grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was thirteen in the books."
As The Huffington Post writes, Sophie Turner, David Schneider, and Liam Cunningham have also been vocal about their views on Trump in interviews and on social media — and these people have to deal with White Walkers.
