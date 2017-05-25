George RR Martin Says Trump Is A Grown-Up King Joffrey

George RR Martin knows a thing about heads of state. In his ongoing Game of Thrones saga, power struggles are a way of life and the Iron Throne is the ultimate goal for just about every character. But the author thinks that the real-life sitting American president bears something of a passing resemblance to one of the GoT franchise's most despised despots: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).
In a new Kit Harington profile in Esquire, the author drew some parallels between his high fantasy and the current state of affairs in Washington, DC.
"I think Joffrey is now the king in America," Martin told Esquire. "And he's grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was 13 in the books."
Martin isn't going so far as saying that Trump is the product of incest, but he is saying — not so subtly, we might add — that the man sitting in the Oval Office is something like (maybe exactly like) Joffrey, known for being entitled, spoiled, sadistic, and in no way ready for the responsibilities that come with running an entire kingdom. Er...country.
Yahoo notes that many fans considered Joffrey the worst of the worst. That may or may not also parallel opinions on President Trump. However, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington isn't exactly wearing a M.A.G.A. cap (why cover those amazing curls, right?) in his magazine spread.
"Mister Donald Trump — I wouldn't call him president, I'll call him mister," Harington said to Esquire. "I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist."
While Joffrey Baratheon was no con artist, he was plenty of other things. Let's hope that the president isn't a pawn in the hands of a power-hungry mom. We'll leave that stuff to Martin.
