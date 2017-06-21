We once believed that beauty hauls were only for the 1% who could afford to drop major dough on La Mer or Tom Ford without thinking twice. But in 2017, thanks to huge advancements in the mass market, a drugstore haul can be just as satisfying — and far less riddled with guilt.
Target is a prime example: When was the last time you went to pick up a mascara and left with just mascara? More often than not, we fall into a beauty trance and end up with a cart full of very exciting finds we didn't know we needed. After all, the beauty department is packed with just about everything, including Target-exclusive beauty brands.
Grab your handcart and prepare yourselves for your summer haul, because Target is upping the ante this weekend with a ton of new releases from Sonia Kashuk, Pixi Beauty, and Pacifica. There's a lot to pick from, so to help make things easier, we narrowed it down for you.
Click ahead for our top picks from the latest and greatest from Target's beauty section.