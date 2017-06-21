Rachel Lindsay's Most Epic Zingers & Comebacks On Twitter

Rachel Lindsay is giving Chrissy Teigen a run for her money as Twitter's clapback queen.
The Bachelorette hasn't been shy about responding to her detractors on Twitter, and she always knows exactly what to say. Case in point: On Monday, Lindsay shut down a racist tweet about the show — while dissing one of the current contestants in the process.
Former Bachelorette contestant Leah Block sent the unfortunate tweet that started it all.
"I'm sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, 'What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_?' DEAD," Block tweeted Monday.
Lindsay and Astrid Loch, who starred alongside her on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, both had the same idea about how to respond to Block's now-deleted tweet.
"Are you watching with Lee," Loch tweeted, referencing Lee Garrett. Garrett is currently a contestant on Rachel's Bachelorette season, and he's also the author of a number of racist tweets. We're not talking a Dean Unglert-level flub ("I'm ready to go Black and never go back") here — Garrett has reportedly compared Black Lives Matter to a terrorist group.
And even though Garrett hasn't been eliminated from the show yet, it's safe to say he didn't get Lindsay's final rose.
"Let me know if she wants to meet Lee...they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday," Lindsay tweeted in response to Block's tone-deaf tweet.
This week's mic drop is just one of Lindsay's awesome Twitter comebacks, though. She only joined Twitter in January, but Lindsay's already making a huge impact — and her 87,000 followers can't get enough.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the Bachelorette's best zingers and clapbacks. if you're not following Lindsay on Twitter, you're seriously missing out.
