Update: After months of rumors that both Storybook Cosmetics and Care Bears would be joining forces, the brand has officially confirmed the news — and you can bet the makeup range will be just as colorful as the stuffed animals. So what can you expect? According to Storybook, the collection will include rainbow highlighter, bright lipstick, eyeshadows, and more.
STORYBOOK COSMETICS x CARE BEARS MAKEUP COLLECTION COMING SOON!!! ❤️SWIPE ?? for a HUGE GIVEAWAY! . . -Become an honorary Care Bear while reminding your friends/family to share their care, and you could win a STORYBOOK COSMETICS package featuring the Limited Edition new Rainbow Heart Bear! #ShareYourCare #35YearsOfCaring #CareBears #storybookcosmetics
"Partnering with Care Bears was an obvious choice for Storybook Cosmetics since our brand is about combining the stories that have left a mark on us with our love of makeup," Missy Maynard, co-creator of Storybook Cosmetics, said in a statement. "The opportunity to transform the incredible color palette of the Care Bears into cosmetics, all while spreading their message of love, has us overjoyed."
Advertisement
While the official release date is still TBD, you can expect the Storybook Cosmetics x Care Bears collection in 2018.
This story was originally published on June 16.
When I was younger, I wanted nothing more in life than to win a Cheer Care Bear from a claw machine. Don’t ask me why, but perhaps it's because — even after countless attempts — I never won one. Flash forward 20 years: I may no longer have a burning desire to have own the stuffed animal, but that doesn’t mean I don’t still feel particularly nostalgic about Care Bears.
And the idea of Care Bear-inspired makeup collection would definitely fulfill my childhood dream. So when I heard that Storybooks Cosmetics — the brand behind those magical Harry Potter and Beauty & The Beast makeup brushes — might be partnering up with the Care Bear company, well, let's just say I was pretty excited.
Nothing is confirmed quite yet, but according to Hello Giggles, the brand has dropped several hints over the last month about meetings between the two companies. The most recent? A photo of the Storybook co-founders swimming in a pile of stuffed bears. “Had a second date with our friends @carebears ...I think it's getting pretty serious,” the caption read.
Not to add fuel to our ever-growing conspiracy theory here, but the brand also posted brightly colored eyeshadow swatches (and mentioned an upcoming collaboration!) earlier this month. And somehow, we have a good guess that this might be the one they're talking about.
Advertisement
If only the brand were taking personal requests for the potential collab. A rainbow-colored eyeshadow palette named "Cheer Bear," anyone?
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement