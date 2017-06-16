Jason Momoa FaceTimes His Grandma As Aquaman & We Can’t Handle It

Celebrities love to FaceTime. Sofia Richie loves it. Scott Disick loves it. Bella Thorne loves it. And now we have learned that Jason Momoa loves it, too. Not only that, but according to this amazing photo opp on Pop Sugar, it is clear that Momoa's adorable grandmother also loves the advanced technologies available on the Apple iPhone. And talking on the phone with her talented and handsome grandson.
But, you see, Momoa a cut above the rest. He doesn't just FaceTime his grandma, he FaceTimes his grandma in costume as his latest on-screen character, Aquaman. In the photo he is wearing green contacts and has Aquaman's seaweed-infused sea salt hair. But no costume can hide that recognizable grin.
Momoa deems himself a "grandmasboy" in his caption for the collage of him on the phone. He writes, "Got to FaceTime my grandma for the first time as Aquaman. It was priceless. Love u grams #raisediniowa #grandmasboy #missyougrams #meandmabel. Aloha j."
The 37-year-old Hawaiian actor is joining the DC Comic world as the wet and Aquaman and is currently filming his roles in both The Justice League film and his own spin-off, Aquaman. And his grandma got the first look at her grandson, who may or may not have real-life super human strength according to his impressive rock climbing videos on Instagram. Momoa has been seen a good amount of snaps from the set of Aquaman, and many fans believe he was made for the role, down to his tattoos. What is the character "Aquaman" if not the perfect combination of a Baywatch lifeguard and a ruthless Game of Thrones ruler?
