Alert: Jason Momoa Is Salt Bae

Channeling @nusr_et To send this badass problem @normontesmvj set at the compound. Sprinkling unicorn dust on my new @soill FAT BUTT sloppers Fell. But I'll send tomorrow Ps I will never travel without my @evolvusa agro's. I left them in oz. I would have sent it @chris_sharma ????tzaaaattt

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT