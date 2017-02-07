What do Game of Thrones and Baywatch have in common? One very hunky man: Jason Momoa. The man who brought to life the lovable beast, Khal Drogo got his start in a pair of red board shorts on the set of Baywatch Hawaii — a far cry from role as a powerful warrior king. It was brought to my attention, via Variety, that Momoa graced the sunny beaches of Hawaii with his presence as a young lifeguard on the popular series from 1999 to 2001. He's hard to recognize at first without his signature eyebrow scar, which is the result of an intense bar fight in Hollywood in 2009.
He was working part-time as a surf shop employee when he was cast in the show, no doubt for his good looks and effortless beachside charm, as seen in this clip from the series. In the series, he plays a 19-year-old named Jason Ioane who moves to Hawaii to join the Baywatch crew. And now, nearly 20 years later, he's still appearing shirtless and by the water (he was just cast to play Aquaman).
In honor of Momoa's early days as a Baywatch bae, and the upcoming remake of the film starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron, we rounded up the best pictures of him. They're truly a treat.