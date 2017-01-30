Story from Movies

Jason Momoa’s Bodyguards Are Half His Size & It’s Hilarious

Marquita Harris
Actor Jason Momoa is 6-foot-4, very muscular, and he has great hair. In a nutshell, he is perfectly qualified to appear on the covers of a romance novel series. His towering build could rival that of pretty much any of those fictitious DC comic-book characters, and talent aside, perhaps that's why his Aquaman role comes as no surprise. So when BuzzFeed got ahold of this tweet of a smizing Momoa, flanked by two comparably tiny bodyguards, it gave the internet a good LOL. Because honestly, who are these guys protecting?
So should some crazy life-threatening drama go down, suit one and suit two are responsible for protecting a man that is twice their size (okay, perhaps that's a slight exaggeration). This user said it best.
Then again, finding the proper bodyguards to protect the man who once convincingly played warrior Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones has to be a tough job.
