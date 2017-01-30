Jason Momoa’s Bodyguards Are Half His Size & It’s Hilarious

Actor Jason Momoa is 6-foot-4, very muscular, and he has great hair. In a nutshell, he is perfectly qualified to appear on the covers of a romance novel series. His towering build could rival that of pretty much any of those fictitious DC comic-book characters, and talent aside, perhaps that's why his Aquaman role comes as no surprise. So when BuzzFeed got ahold of this tweet of a smizing Momoa, flanked by two comparably tiny bodyguards, it gave the internet a good LOL. Because honestly, who are these guys protecting?
Jason Momoa's bodyguards and their bodyguard. pic.twitter.com/eWCfUmZqEN— RITA (@RitaByci) January 28, 2017
So should some crazy life-threatening drama go down, suit one and suit two are responsible for protecting a man that is twice their size (okay, perhaps that's a slight exaggeration). This user said it best.
one day i wanna be so jacked that my professional bodyguards look like minibosses you have to beat before you can fight me pic.twitter.com/K4B8rFaeLD— Conor (@IcecreamGenius) January 27, 2017
Then again, finding the proper bodyguards to protect the man who once convincingly played warrior Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones has to be a tough job.
Advertisement