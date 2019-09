Momoa's most prominent tattoo — the rows of black triangles that grace his forearm — has an interesting backstory. In a Fresh TV interview, the Hawaiian actor said his bold ink is actually a nod to ʻaumakua, or his family god. In Hawaiian mythology, it's believed that the ʻaumakua is an ancestor who has died and come back in a different form to protect his or her family. Momoa's guardian just so happens to be a shark.