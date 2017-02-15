Former Baywatch bae Jason Momoa has a new movie coming out in June. It's called The Bad Batch, and it is, per the studio, "a dystopian love story in a Texas wasteland and set in a community of cannibals." The film co-stars Keanu Reeves, Suki Waterhouse, Giovanni Ribisi, Diego Luna, Jim Carrey, and Yolonda Ross, and it looks completely insane — which makes sense considering it's written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, whose 2014 Sundance sensation, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, was hailed as the first Iranian-vampire Western.
I highly encourage you to watch the first trailer for The Bad Batch, which debuted this week, in its full wacky glory. But TBH, all you NEED to see is this GIF of Jason Momoa. Because I am obsessed.
There are so many things I love about Momoa in this GIF, which I've now watched on loop about 27,000 times in a row today. The glasses resting on the bridge of his nose. His intense chest tattoo. His messy man-bun. His pornstache. The care with which he delicately holds the paintbrush. His bronzed, sculpted pecs and shoulders. The "I'm a serious artist expression" on his face. And, maybe most of all, the indescribably perfect head tilt.
As you might be able to make out from his dainty chest ink, Momoa's character's name is Miami Man. He is painting a woman named Arlen (Waterhouse) — who most definitely instructed her lover, Paint me like one of your French girls.
See the full trailer below. The Bad Batch is slated to hit theaters and Netflix June 23.
