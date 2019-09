But what, exactly, does the number 70 mean to Bieber? (As he shared with GQ last year , each of his tattoos hold some sort of personal significance, so you know it has to represent something.) Turns out, this one, which he got with a group of friends, isn't just the star's "dream age," but a nod to his past failures. In a caption that went along with the photo he posted to Instagram, he wrote, "I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70."