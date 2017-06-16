For what seems like it must be #47,384 on Justin Bieber's growing list of tattoos, the singer is taking a more... forward-minded approach. The new ink — which takes up the majority of his upper thigh area — reads, "Better at 70."
But what, exactly, does the number 70 mean to Bieber? (As he shared with GQ last year, each of his tattoos hold some sort of personal significance, so you know it has to represent something.) Turns out, this one, which he got with a group of friends, isn't just the star's "dream age," but a nod to his past failures. In a caption that went along with the photo he posted to Instagram, he wrote, "I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70."
And here people thought the 23-year-old didn't care about his future. But this wouldn't be the first time Bieber has recounted his mistakes of yore. Earlier this month, the singer posted a side-by-side shot of his mug shot with a present-day photo and captioned, "I LOVE THIS because it reminds me I'M NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD I'M NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?"
Excessive use of caps lock aside, we think the tattoo — one he'll surely be peeking at often, given it's shorts season and all — will serve as great permanent reminder for the star. Now, if only he had a place on his body to put those "Despacito" lyrics...
