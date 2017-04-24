Justin Bieber Has A Powerful Message About His 2014 Mugshot

Having a criminal record is something many celebrities (and civilians) would sooner forget. In the case of Justin Bieber, however, his 2014 arrest in Miami Beach serves as a reminder of just how far he's come.
The pop star, whose Spanish remix of "Despacito" is currently crushing YouTube viewing records, took to Instagram yesterday to share his old mugshot (marked "then") alongside a recent selfie (marked "now").
The mugshot was taken after Bieber was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with an expired license, and resisting arrest without violence, prompting the drafting of a petition to have him deported from the United States. Bieber, who admitted having marijuana and Xanax in his system at the time, later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of careless driving and resisting arrest. Less than a month later, he was arrested and charged with driving dangerously and assault in his native Ontario.
According to his Instagram post, the Biebs is ready to put that all behind him.
"I LOVE THIS because it reminds me I'M NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD I'M NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!!" the 23-year-old singer wrote. "THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?"
Fans don't just "believe it" — they Belieb it.
"The past is your lesson, the present is your gift, and the future is your motivation," commented one Belieber.
"Proud is an understatement," added another fan.
"People can change," chimed in a supporter from Argentina. "You are doing a great job, man. Keep going."
We wonder if people are this understanding and open-minded when the person with the criminal record isn't a cute white boy with a hit song. Still, kudos to Bieber for not hiding from his legal troubles and for making an effort to right his old wrongs. It's not too late to say sorry.
