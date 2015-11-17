"There are some incredible tattoo artists doing cutting-edge work in the world, yet they’re not as revered as fashion designers. And with all due respect to the fashion industry, there’s something wrong with that. Think about it: Fashion designers have teams of workers executing their designs; from conception to execution, tattoo artists do it all themselves. And we have to get everything right the first time around — there are no alterations.



"And fit is important, whether it’s tweeds or ink. Any artist worth your time knows how important it is to design to complement the client’s body. Clothing is generally made for one body type and then sized up and down from there. With a tattoo, the artist has to customize their work to one unique body type. A tattoo that looks great on a professional wrestler is not going to look right on a suburban mom. We need to make sure the tattoo complements your shape and fits the curves, contours, and natural angles of the body.



"Colors aren’t one size fits all, either. A shade that looks great on pale skin with pinkish tones will look like mud on someone with more golden tones, and vice versa. Some tattoo artists don’t take that into account, but a good one will. As I said before, where you place the piece is just as important as the design of the tattoo. A beautifully rendered piece is a waste of time and energy if it’s in a spot that doesn’t accentuate its full potential."







