Tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy has inked the likes of Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Adele, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez — and Gigi Hadid is probably joining the club soon, too, he told Refinery29 while chatting about his first book. Bang Bang: My Life in Ink, hits shelves today, after he worked hard and fast to make it happen.“I cold-called Harper Collins a year and a half ago, saying ‘Hey, I’m Bang Bang, that tattoo artist — I want to write a book.’” McCurdy said. “That got me an email address; I spent a night writing an email, and that email got me a book deal. Then, I spent a year actually writing the book.”Though McCurdy has worked with an array of big names, don’t expect him to remember them all. “I’m so under a rock; I don’t know who most of the celebrities I work with are until I meet them,” He goes on to add: “I don’t know who’s dating who; I’m six months late to everything. I just started listening to The Weeknd, like, a month ago.” He might be a bit oblivious about the tabloid-y minutiae surrounding some of his biggest clients, but once they get inked, McCurdy remains in close contact: “I stay in touch with everybody; 90% of my clients are in my phone, and I text them on a regular basis.”That's how he connects with prospective clients, too. “I’m looking forward to working on Gigi Hadid — we’ve been texting for a year straight about it! I’m not sure what we’re going to do design-wise, but at some point, that’s going to happen.” Granted, it could be quite a bit longer until the model is fully ready to commit: “Every time I think about getting a tattoo, I draw it on myself for a month and by the end I'm usually over it,” Hadid told blog Friend of a Friend back in May, noting that if she does finally decide on a piece, it’ll likely be “something with a lot of meaning and very small.”