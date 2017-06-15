Serena Williams Playing Tennis In Her 3rd Trimester Is A Sight To Behold

"Well, actually it was an accident," she told King at the 2017 TED Talks conference in Vancouver. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going," Williams explained. "I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it," she continued. "Every week I just take a picture and save it and I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it’s okay." She added, "On social media, you press the wrong button and… 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to tell people]."