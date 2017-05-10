Serena Williams Shares New Pregnancy Photo

Mama-to-be Serena Williams may have announced her pregnancy on Snapchat by mistake, but now that the proverbial cat's out of the bag, she's happy to capture every moment on social media.
Fresh from attending the Met Gala with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, the tennis champ just posted a mini maternity photo series that suggests she may be taking a page out of her pal Beyoncé's pregnancy playbook. Unless for some strange reason you're not following Bey on Instagram (shock! horror!), you'd know that the pop diva has been treating her followers to elaborate fashion shoot montages complete with cool graphics and closeups of her twins-encasing belly.
The pics posted by Williams — who famously starred in Bey's "Sorry" music video — are more low-key, but the "I'm having a baby" GIF action is very familiar.
"Fun day out and about with [jeweler] Audemars Piguet," the 35-year-old Wimbledon champ said of the stylist shoot, which sees her rocking a white minidress paired with a denim jacket.
This will be the first child for Williams and Reddit cofounder Ohanian, who announced their engagement last December.
"My Dearest Baby, you gave me the strength I didn’t know I had," she wrote. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. Your Mommy."
Sigh. If we can't see her tear it up at Wimbledon this summer, this will do.
