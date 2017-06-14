I love a good boy band. There's something so outdated yet timeless about them, and I'm a sucker for anything that stokes childhood nostalgia. But what I love even more is when the star member goes solo. The drama! The musical rebirth! If the band hadn't broken up, we wouldn't have Justin Timberlake (the OG), Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik, after all — and that'd be a damn shame.
Those men have stolen my heart, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that I sniffed out makeup that pays homage to them. Enter: Lottie London's Blush Crush.
The U.K.-based brand just recently hit stateside stores at Ulta Beauty and has an entire collection of blush compacts named after famous men. J.T.'s shade, pictured here, is a warm peach that offers up a natural lit-from-within flush. Zayn is cooler, and reminiscent of Benefit's Hoola Bronzer. And Harry? Well, his is by far the best, in my opinion — a fun orange that's surprisingly flattering on dark and light skin tones. There's even a Nick Jonas blush, a soft, sweet pink that one might say is virginal.
Even better than the names is the price point. At $6 each, I won't hesitate to scoop up every single one because — despite all my hoping and wishing — this is the closest Harry Styles will ever get to my face.
