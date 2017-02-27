Story from Beauty

Why Is Everyone Hating On Justin Timberlake’s Haircut?

Samantha Sasso
The Academy Awards may be a night to celebrate the biggest cinematic achievements of the year, but there is always one other thing that tends to stand out on this iconic night in Hollywood: the looks. The moment a star steps foot onto the red carpet, a firestorm of tweets (both good and bad) quickly follows at lightning speed. And while it might seem like there are plenty of other topics to chatter about from last night's ceremony — like how a presenter made one of the biggest blunders in Oscars history, for example — it appears as though Twitter disagrees. This time, the one thing everyone on the internet couldn't stop talking about? Justin Timberlake's haircut.
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
We already know the "Can’t Stop The Feeling" singer has had a wild evolution, starting with his time as the boy band heartthrob from *NSYNC. (Who could forget those trademark curls, which only recently earned their own Ramen Noodle memes?) We saw, embraced, and loved that hairstyle, and then saw, embraced, and loved his impending buzzcut, beard, fedora phases since. But people were not about his latest change last night.
Timberlake was set to perform the opening song of the night (the nominated score from Trolls) and before he stepped on stage, he made his way down the red carpet alongside actress and wife, Jessica Biel. While Biel stunned in a head-to-toe gold dress, Timberlake wore a snazzy suit and what appeared to be a new haircut. But this wasn’t the usual buzz or trim we are used to from the star. Instead, it seemed as though he requested a much shorter look from his hairstylist and groomer, Christine Nellie.
Most of us found the fuzz alluring, but plenty of folks on Twitter did not (neither did they find Halle Berry's hair up to snuff). In fact, the social media site blew up with hair jokes immediately after the big debut.
Despite all the hate, there was one sign of praise among the rest:
Yes, his hair is different. But we think everyone should be allowed room to change, so we're welcoming Timberlake's new look with open arms.
