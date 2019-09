The Academy Awards may be a night to celebrate the biggest cinematic achievements of the year, but there is always one other thing that tends to stand out on this iconic night in Hollywood: t he looks . The moment a star steps foot onto the red carpet, a firestorm of tweets (both good and bad) quickly follows at lightning speed. And while it might seem like there are plenty of other topics to chatter about from last night's ceremony — like how a presenter made one of the biggest blunders in Oscars history, for example — it appears as though Twitter disagrees. This time, the one thing everyone on the internet couldn't stop talking about? Justin Timberlake's haircut.